"Job finished? I don’t think so": Jimmy Neesham tweets on his viral social-media picture after semi-final win against England.

Jimmy Neesham is trending on social media after his heroics cameo against England in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final.

New Zealand, yet again proved that you don’t need any superstar names to perform well in the ICC events. They have reached yet another World Cup final by defeating England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Kane Williamson won the toss in Abu Dhabi and opted to bowl first. The Kiwis started on a good note, but Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan helped England to reach 166 runs. Southee and Sodhi bowled well, but Boult struggled in the game. New Zealand had their worst possible start when they lost both Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson under three overs.

In the end, the Kiwis needed 57 runs in just four overs, but then came Neesham’s carnage. He collected 23 runs from Jordan’s 17th over and ended up scoring 27 runs in 11 balls. Mitchell held one end and was unbeaten on 72 runs at the end. New Zealand defeated England by five wickets with one over to spare.

Jimmy Neesham Tweet

There has been a photo circulating on social media where every Kiwi player is celebrating, but Neesham is just sitting. Neesham had no emotions on his face, and that pic did make a headline. Jimmy Neesham replied to one such tweet by saying “Job finished? I don’t think so.”

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

New Zealand cricket has been through a lot of heart-breaks in the past. They lost the 2015 WC Final to Australia, whereas England defeated them in the 2019 WC Final. Neesham was a part of the cruel WC 2019 final, where New Zealand lost despite equalling England by all standards. The message is a straight indication that he is in no mood of stopping and will only celebrate by winning the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Kane Williamson praises Neesham’s cameo

After the game, Kane Williamson did praise Jimmy Neesham’s cameo in the post-match conference. “He came out and hit the ball hard, that’s what he does (Neesham). Changed the momentum really,” Williamson said.

New Zealand will face the winner of the Australia vs Pakistan game in the Final on 14 November 2021.