“Jofra is a superstar”: When Shane Warne lauded Jofra Archer for his performances during IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer was at his best in IPL 2020, and Shane Warne called him a superstar during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne calls Jofra Archer “superstar”

Rajasthan Royals started IPL 2020 with a bang in Sharjah. They won both of their initial games against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Sanju Samson was at his very best on the small Sharjah ground, whereas Rahul Tewatia’s iconic five sixes are still fresh in everyone’s mind.

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne also joined the Royals camp in Sharjah for the season. As a player, Shane Warne struggled on the Sharjah track. In an interview, Warne said that he wants Rajasthan Royals to win games so that he can make some good memories in Sharjah.

Speaking about Jofra Archer, Warne had a lot of praise for the English pacer. He called Jofra Archer a “superstar” and X-Factor of the side. Warne said that the death overs are important for any batting team, and Jofra bowling a couple of them makes life difficult for the batters.

Jofra Archer was a level above, a deserved choice for MVP 🙌 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Guh9FRTmiB — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 10, 2020

“Jofra’s a superstar. He brings the x-factor to the table, the fear factor for the opposition,” Shane Warne said.

“They would all spend so much time talking about Jofra Archer as in ‘do we see him off? Or, do we try to score off him? how do we play him?”

“He’s a weapon and can change the course of the game in an over or two.”

The Royals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rajasthan Royals are placed alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Supergiants in Group-A.