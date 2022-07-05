“Johnny Jonny Yess Papa”: Unbelievable Jonny Bairstow century in 5th ENG vs IND Test at Edgbaston amazes Rashid Khan

Jonny Bairstow century: The Afghani spinner appreciated an unbelievable knock played by the English batter at Edgbaston.

It would be an understatement to say that England batter Jonny Bairstow is in the form of his life. Bairstow, 32, is the highest Test run-scorer in 2022 amassing 994 runs at an average and strike rate of 76.46 and 76.22 respectively. These numbers sound all the more insane when one realizes that almost half the year is still remaining.

Bairstow, who has already scored six centuries this year, is well within reach of making a significant mark in both most Test runs in a calendar year and most Test centuries in a calendar year.

Resuming from his overnight score of 72* with England needing 119 more runs to beat India in the fifth Test at Edgbaston today, Bairstow seemed unperturbed to play second fiddle to former captain Joe Root (142*). Bairstow, who scored 42 runs today, ended up with a total of 114* (145) after bringing up his 12th Test century in a winning effort.

“It is great fun at the moment. The last month has been fantastic for the lads and the smiles on their faces when everyone does well is a massive part of it. I am stripping it back to the basics. The last few years have been tough on me but the last few months have been fantastic,” Bairstow told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Unbelievable Jonny Bairstow century amazes Rashid Khan

Bairstow, who has become a source of amazement for cricket fans across the globe, earned applauds from Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as well. Khan, 23, took to social media platform Twitter to praise an unbelievable innings from Bairstow.

Unbelievable soo to goood to watch Johnny Jonny Yess Papa 😍 @jbairstow21 . #INDvsENG #testcricket — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 5, 2022

Readers must note that both Bairstow and Khan have played together for three seasons at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.