“The way Bairstow rose to the challenge was superb”: Wasim Jaffer lauds Jonny Bairstow for his double hundreds in Birmingham test against India

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer had a lot of praise for Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for their performance in Birmingham test.

England continued domination at their home under the coaching of Brendon McCullum, and they have all but confirmed their win against India in Birmingham. Chasing the target of 378 runs, Alex Lees and Zak Crawley were brilliant in the opening, and the combo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow took charge of the middle-order.

The rise of Jonny Bairstow has been immense under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. Bairstow has been a promising T20 player, and he has brought the same kind of intent with the red ball as well, and this has helped him to reap awards.

Jonny Bairstow continued his dream run with the bat in the 2nd innings of the Birmingham test as well. The Yorkshire wicket-keeper is in the form of his life, and he smashed the 6th century of this calendar year. This is Bairstow’s fourth century in the last five innings with the bat.

On the 4th ball of the 75th over, Jonny Bairstow completed his century. He took a little risky single on the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja to complete the milestone. He was elated upon his hundred and hugged his fellow Yorkshire mate Joe Root.

Wasim Jaffer lauds Jonny Bairstow

Former Indian player Wasim Jaffer was also elated with the efforts of Bairstow and Root, and he had a lot of praise for both of them.

“No praise high enough for these two! Joe Root is the best test batter right now, but the way Jonny Bairstow rose to the challenge in both inns was superb. You just got to doff your hat and say well-played,” Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

No praise high enough for these two! @root66 is the best test batter right now, but the way @jbairstow21 rose to the challenge in both inns was superb. You just got to doff your hat and say well played 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T6sX0NBKhK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 5, 2022

Bairstow, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings to stabilize England’s innings, scored a brilliant century in the 2nd innings as well. He stitched a brilliant partnership with Joe Root for the 4th wicket to ensure an easy win for the English side.

The fantastic run of Bairstow started with a century against Australia in SCG earlier this year, and then he scored a brilliant hundred in Antigua as well against West Indies. Against New Zealand, Bairstow scored a couple of more hundreds in the series and his aggressive approach impressed everyone around.

He is the highest run-scorer of the calendar year so far, and the kind of form he is in, it will be difficult to stop him in the white-ball format as well for India.