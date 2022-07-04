Most Test centuries in a calendar year: Most centuries in Test in a calendar year

Most Test centuries in a calendar year: An English batter is climbing up the ladder to register a stupendous calendar year.

England batter Jonny Bairstow has already started to provide early hints of 2022 being a record-breaking year for him as far as Test cricket is concerned.

Coming on the back of a below par 2021 where his 391 runs in nine Tests had come at an average of 24.43, Bairstow has turned the tables in a magnificent manner this year. The fact that this is Bairstow’s best-ever year in Test cricket with almost six months still remaining are very encouraging signs for the 32-year old player.

Highest Test run-scorer this year thus far, Bairstow has amassed 880 runs in 15 innings at an average of 67.69 and a strike rate of 75.92.

Bairstow’s heroics in 2022 involve playing a crucial part in three consecutive successful run-chases during the ongoing English summer. Currently playing against India at Edgbaston, it is needless to say that Bairstow’s services will be needed to seal another formidable chase in these two days.

Most Test centuries in a calendar year

Bairstow, who has scored five centuries and a half-century this year, has reached the joint fourth-highest position in the list of most Test centuries in a calendar year. Assuming that Bairstow continues in the same manner throughout 2022, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he challenges this world record.

Jonny Bairstow 🤝 Michael Clarke pic.twitter.com/W3gUuXTtbF — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 3, 2022

Readers must note that most centuries in Test cricket in a year have been scored by former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf (9). Yousuf’s landmark achievement had come in 2006 when he had also scored the most runs in a calendar year.