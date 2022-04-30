Jos Buttler vs Mumbai Indians stats and last 5 innings list: Jos Buttler vs Bumrah head to head IPL record

Jos Buttler vs Mumbai Indians stats: Jos Buttler is in terrific form this season and he would want to continue his form against Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the league game of IPL 2022. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals have won six of their eight games in the tournament, and they would want to continue their form. Mumbai Indians are already out of the tournament, and they would want to ruin the chances of other teams.

Jos Buttler vs Mumbai Indians stats

Jos Buttler joined Rajasthan Royals in 2018 from the Mumbai Indians, and he possesses an excellent record against his former franchise. In the six innings, he has played against Mumbai Indians, Buttler has scored 400 runs at an incredible average of 80.00, whereas his strike-rate has been 161.29.

He has smashed one century and three half-centuries against Mumbai Indians so far. It is safe to say that Jos Buttler loves batting against Mumbai Indians, and the bowling of the Mumbai Indians is much weaker this time around. In the last five innings, Buttler has scored one century and three half-centuries.

The last game between these two teams was played this season only, where Jos Buttler smashed an incredible century to lead his side to victory.

Score Balls Year 100 68 2022 41 32 2021 70 44 2020 89 43 2019 94* 53 2018

Jos Buttler vs Bumrah head to head IPL record

Jos Buttler is in terrific form this season, but he has struggled a lot against Jasprit Bumrah, who is the ace pacer of Mumbai Indians. Buttler has just scored 48 IPL runs in 48 balls against Bumrah at a strike-rate of 100.00, where Bumrah has managed to dismiss him twice in the process.

In overall T20s, Buttler has managed to score just 49 runs in 55 balls of Jasprit Bumrah, where Bumrah has dismissed him four times. So, it is safe to say that Jasprit Bumrah has an upper hand over Jos Buttler in the T20 format. The battle between Buttler and Bumrah can certainly decide the fate of the match between Mumbai and Rajasthan.

This season, Jos Buttler has scored 499 runs this season at 71.28, courtesy of three centuries, whereas Jasprit Bumrah has scalped just five wickets in eight games.