Josh Hazlewood IPL 2022 availability: When will Josh Hazlewood join RCB?

Josh Hazlewood IPL 2022 availability: The Australian pacer is yet to join Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2022 is up and running, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have won two of their three games in the tournament so far. Dinesh Karthik has played a major part in both of the RCB’s wins in the tournament so far.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell will join the squad for their next game, but the availability of Josh Hazlewood is a thing of concern for the side. The arrival of Josh Hazlewood will make the bowling line-up a lot more potent.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of INR 7.75 crores in the auction. The Australian contracted players are set to make their presence in the IPL 2022 from 6 April 2022.

Josh Hazlewood IPL 2022 availability

Many of the contracted white-ball players skipped the limited-overs series against Pakistan, but Cricket Australia denied the players to take part in the IPL till 6th April. Glenn Maxwell has joined the RCB squad, but Josh Hazlewood is yet to join the team.

It is being informed that Josh Hazlewood won’t be available to play for RCB at least until 12 April 2022. Hazlewood is expected to join the squad in the next couple of days. He will have to serve the mandatory three days quarantine after his arrival in India.

Josh Hazlewood's T20 record speaks for itself. The perfect partner for Miyan to cause batters loads of problems.

The arrival of Josh Hazlewood will give a much-needed boost to Bangalore’s bowling line-up. Josh Hazlewood was a part of the title-winning side Chennai Super Kings last season, where he scalped 11 wickets. Hazlewood scalped 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup as well for the Australian side.

“Hazlewood would be joining the team in the next couple of days. Unlike others, he didn’t directly link up with his franchise post Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons,” an IPL source told PTI.

If all goes well, Josh Hazlewood will be available for the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on 12 April 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.