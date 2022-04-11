Josh Hazlewood news: Hazlewood IPL 2022 available or not for RCB

Josh Hazlewood news: Australian pacer has joined the training sessions of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of their four games in the tournament, and they are looking in great form. Dinesh Karthik has finished two games for them, whereas Anuj Rawat also batted brilliantly in the last game.

The arrival of Glenn Maxwell has made the batting of this side a lot more strong. However, the bowling of the side is a little inexperienced and the absence of Harshal Patel in their next game can be a concern for them.

Josh Hazlewood news

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Josh Hazlewood for a whopping price of INR 7.75 crores in the auction. Josh Hazlewood has still not made his debut for the RCB side. The Australian contracted players were allowed to play from 6th April 2022, but Hazlewood joined the squad late.

In great news for RCB fans, Josh Hazlewood has joined the RCB training session, and he will be available to play in the next league game against Chennai Super Kings on 12 April 2022. Along with Josh Hazlewood, pacer Jason Behrendorff will also be available for the CSK game.

The arrival of Josh Hazlewood will make the bowling line-up of RCB a lot more potent. Harshal Patel is set to miss the game against Chennai Super Kings due to a tragedy in his family. The absence of Harshal Patel is a big miss for the side, but the arrival of Josh Hazlewood can certainly compensate for Harshal’s absence.

Josh Hazlewood was a part of the title-winning side Chennai Super Kings last season, where he scalped 11 wickets. Hazlewood scalped 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup as well for the Australian side.

In the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka, Josh Hazlewood registered his best ever T20I spell (4-12), whereas he also delivered a successful super over.