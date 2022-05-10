“Just stay like this”: LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir shares batting tips with Krunal Pandya ahead of 2022 IPL match vs Gujarat Titans

Gautam Gambhir was seen giving some batting tips to Lucknow’s all-rounder Krunal Pandya during the training session.

Lucknow Super Giants have played some brilliant cricket in the Indian Premier League, and they have won eight of their 11 games in the tournament so far. The all-new franchise started the tournament with a defeat, but they have been rock solid in the tournament so far with both bat and the ball.

The best thing about the team has been that this side does not rely on any single individual for their victories. KL Rahul has been the best batter of the side with 451 runs at an average of 50.11, courtesy of two centuries and two half-centuries. Avesh Khan has been the best bowler of the side with 14 wickets.

The biggest strength of the side has been the plethora of the all-rounders. With options like Krunal Pandya, Marcu Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham and Ayush Badoni, the side is filled with bowling and batting options.

Gautam Gambhir shares batting tips with Krunal Pandya

Lucknow Super Giants have released a video on their social media handle, where all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been seen taking some batting tips from the club’s mentor Gautam Gambhir. Krunal Pandya has scored 153 runs this season with the bat, and he has played some good knocks for the side.

During the practice session, Pandya was seen changing his batting position just ahead of the bowler delivering the ball, Gautam Gambhir asked him to stay at this normal position only, and the results were visible in the next shots as well.

“Jab bowler ball daal ra hai tu positon change kar ra hai, stay like this,” Gautam Gambhir was seen saying in the video.

Gautam Gambhir was also seen saying to Krunal Pandya about batting with an open stance so that it will automatically set his head position as well. Krunal Pandya was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a price of INR 8.25 crores in the auction.