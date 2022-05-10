Cricket

“Just stay like this”: LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir shares batting tips with Krunal Pandya ahead of 2022 IPL match vs Gujarat Titans

Gautam Gambhir was seen giving some batting tips to Lucknow's all-rounder Krunal Pandya during the training session.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Shami IPL record: Q de Kock at MCA Stadium Pune IPL stats
Next Article
"It better get Sebastian Vettel a podium at some race"- Aston Martin are set to bring in major defining upgrades to the AMR22 at the Spanish Grand Prix
Cricket Latest News
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock engaged in a mix-up in the last game against KKR which resulted in the run out of KL Rahul.
“Make my runs as well”: KL Rahul reveals conversation with Quinton de Kock post diamond duck run out vs KKR

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock engaged in a mix-up in the last game against…