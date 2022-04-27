Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami in IPL: Kane Williamson at Wankhede Stadium IPL stats and records

Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami in IPL: The battle between Gujarat’s bowling and Hyderabad’s batting will be the one to watch out for.

Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides have been brilliant in the tournament so far.

The Gujarat Titans’ bowling line-up has been great with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan. They will be up against the batting of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who has done well in the recent games.

Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami in IPL

The battle between Mohammed Shami and Kane Williamson will be a one to watch out for in this game. Williamson will open the innings for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas Shami will open the bowling attack for the Gujarat Titans. It is certain that both of them will face each other.

Kane Williamson has scored 44 IPL runs against Mohammad Shami in 32 balls at a strike-rate of 137.50. Shami has been able to dismiss Williamson three times in the process. So Shami has the neck of getting Williamson out with the new ball, and Williamson has also batted well against him.

In overall T20s, Kane Williamson has scored 66 runs in 47 balls against Shami at a strike-rate of 140.42, where Shami has dismissed him four times.

Kane Williamson has struggled in the IPL 2022 so far. He has scored 143 runs this season at 23.83, courtesy of one half-century. He is batting at a strike-rate of 94.70. Shami has been brilliant this season, and he has scalped 10 wickets in 7 games at an economy of 7.21.

Kane Williamson at Wankhede Stadium IPL stats

Kane Williamson has played just four games at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League. He has scored 103 runs at an average of 25.75, whereas his S/R has been 130.38. 47 is the highest score of Kane Williamson at this ground.

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has always been a batting-friendly wicket, and Williamson would want to improve his performance this season.