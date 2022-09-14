Kanpur Green Park pitch report: India Legends vs West Indies Legends pitch report today match Road Safety World Series

Kanpur Green Park pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match.

India Legends will take on West Indies Legends in the 6th match of the Road Safety World Series 2022. Both teams have started their tournament on a winning note, and they are in search of their 2nd consecutive win.

Indian team dominated in the first match, where Stuart Binny was incredible with the bat. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh will again be watched closely in this match. West Indies Legends also have some brilliant players in their ranks, and this match can be a close on to watch out for.

Kanpur Green Park pitch report

Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium has hosted 5 games on the trot, and this will be the 6th successive game on this track. It has been seen that the pitch is getting difficult to bat on as the days are passing by. The pitch is getting slower and slower, which is making the job of the batters a lot tougher.

The spinners have dominated in the tournament so far, and they are again expected to play a very big part in this match. In the last match between England and Sri Lanka, Sanath Jayasuriya bowled an excellent spell of 4-2-3-4, where the batters were facing a lot of difficulties in reading him.

Apart from Jayasuriya, Johan Botha and Chaturanga de Silva have also been very effective in the tournament. The pitch is getting better under lights, and the chasing teams will have an advantage. Out of 5 matches, three have been won by the chasing teams, and the average 1st innings score has been 142 runs.

The initial overs of the match are best for scoring runs, and the middle overs have been dominated by the spinners in the tournament so far. Green Park’s boundaries are not that big, and the batters can take advantage of that.