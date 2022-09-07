Kennington Oval London pitch report: England vs South Africa 3rd Test pitch report The Oval ground

Kennington Oval London pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 3rd test between England and South Africa.

England will take on South Africa in the 3rd test of the 3-match test series at the Kennington Oval in London. The series is levelled at 1-1, and the winner of this match will take the trophy home.

The initial two matches of the series have been one-sided so far. South Africa won the first match by an innings and 12 runs, whereas England won the 2nd test by an innings and 85 runs. Ben Stokes is in wonderful form for the English side with both bat and the ball in this series.

The series has been dominated by the pacers so far, and they will play an important part in the series decider as well. Both sides have some world-class players in their ranks.

Kennington Oval London pitch report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London is generally a decent pitch to bat on, and this has been seen in the past as well. A brownish pitch is expected at the venue, which will assist the pacers in the initial overs of the match, and if the batters can survive the initial spell, they can score runs later on.

However, the bounce on the pitch remains great, and with the duke’s ball in hand, the pacers will get some assistance throughout the match. This is a track where the spinners will get into play as the game progresses. In the 3rd and 4th innings, the spinners of both sides can get some turn from the wicket.

The average 1st innings score at this ground is 347 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score is just 157 runs. This clearly shows that the batting becomes difficult on this ground as the game progresses. Both captains would love to bat first after winning the toss in this match.

James Anderson is the 2nd highest wicket-taker at this ground, and he would want to dominate. In the last match test played here between England and India, 13 out of 20 wickets were claimed by the pacers.