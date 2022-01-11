Kevin Pietersen last match: Which was the last competitive match Kevin Pietersen played in?

Kevin Pietersen last match: The former England batter has played in various leagues around the world post retiring as England player in 2014.

If one complies a list of all-time greats of England’s men Cricketers, the aggressive right-handed batter Kevin Pietersen would seamlessly feature at least in the Top-10.

A simple glance at his numbers in both the ODI and the Test formats of the game is enough testament of the value he brought to his team during his 10-year long career as an England professional cricketer.

In the Test format, the 41-year-old has scored a total of 8181 runs across 104 matches, at an impressive average of 47.28. He has also smashed 23 centuries in the format, and is second only to Alastair Cook in the list of most Test centuries for England.

Across all the formats, he is still ranked third in the all-time highest run scorers list with 13779 runs across 275 matches at an average of 44.30. He is placed only behind Joe Root (16557 runs) and Alastair Cook (15737 runs).

Kevin Pietersen last match

Pietersen last played his Test match against Australia from January 3-5 in 2014, in what was a forgetful England’s tour of Australia for the Ashes series. The England side were whitewashed 0-5, and it also marked the end of Pietersen’s stellar career.

His last ODI was against England again, but at home in Southampton on September 16, 2013 which England had again lost by 49 runs.

He then went on to play his final First-Class game for Surrey against Lancashire from May 31-June 3, 2015.

Kevin Pietersen in PSL

Post his retirement from International Cricket, the star right-handed batter then featured in Pakistan’s premier T20 league- Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he represented the Quetta Gladiators during the 2018 season,

He had announced that the PSL would be the last time he’d step onto the field as a Cricket player. He played a total of 9 matches (6 innings) for the Gladiators and scored 155 runs at an average of 19.37, which included a match-winning knock of 52 off 34 deliveries against Karachi Kings to guide his team home by 67 runs.

Although his stint with Quetta Gladiators was his last in competitive Cricket, he also led the England Legends side in the inaugral season of The Road Safety World Series last year. He scored a total of 177 runs across 5 innings at an average of 35.40 in the tournament.

Kevin Pietersen in Legends Cricket League 2022

The 41-year-old will next represent the ‘World Giants’ side in the Legends Cricket League 2022– a whole new T20 tournament which will commence from January 20 in Oman.

The league will be played amongst three teams- Indian team (India Maharajas), the Asia team (Asia Lions) and the Rest of the World (World Giants).

World Giants team also include other prominent players like Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.