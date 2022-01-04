Legends League Cricket: How many Indian players will be playing LLC 2022?

Legends League Cricket: A new T20 tournament will be played by retired cricketers from many countries later this month.

Named Legends League Cricket, a whole new T20 tournament will commence from January 20 in Oman. As the name suggests, the tournament will be played by retired international cricketers.

A primary highlight of LLC 2022 would be the presence of former India batter Virender Sehwag, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and spinner Harbhajan Singh as part of India Maharaja team. While Sehwag and Yuvraj have been retired from international cricket for quite some time now, Harbhajan is the most latest to hang his boots from international cricket.

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri, who has most recently been relieved of his role as Indian team’s head coach, has been appointed as LLC 2022 commissioner.

“Like true Kings, they will come, they would see and they would conquer. The Cricket Maharajas from India are coming together to take on the battle against the other two top teams from Asia and rest of the World,” Shastri said in a statement.

How many Indian players will be playing Legends League Cricket 2022?

The three-team tournament will also feature two other teams namely Asia Lions and Rest of World. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya and spinner Muttiah Muralitharan are some of the big names which will represent Lions in Legends League Cricket 2022.

As far as India Maharaja are concerned, Sehwag, Yuvraj and Harbhajan will be joined by other former Indian cricketers in Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, S. Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari.

Readers must note that Sehwag, Yuvraj, Yusuf, Irfan, Badrinath, Naman, Gony and Patel had been part of India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021. Such a tournament featuring retired cricketers is bound to become a source of amazement for fans across the world.