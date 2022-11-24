Kevin Pietersen, who has a net worth of $7.5 million, was once fined A$239 for overspeeding Lamborghini in an event organised by Shane Warne

Kevin Pietersen has to be one of the best batters to ever play the game for England. Pietersen’s career was cut short due to different reasons, or else, he could have broken many records in English cricket. He was England’s star in the Ashes 2010-11 and he once drove a Lamborghini in an event organized by Shane Warne.

Pietersen made his debut for England in 2004 in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. He played his last match for England in 2014 against Australia. KP scored 8181 test runs at 47.29 and 4440 ODI runs at 40.73. Apart from the international arena, Pietersen made his presence known in T20 Leagues around the world.

Pietersen was the one who went against the English board and participated in IPL 2009 along with Andrew Flintoff. Both of them were the highest earners of that auction. He has retired from the game, but his involvement in the commentary box is enjoyed by everyone.

Kevin Pietersen was once fined A$239 for overspeeding Lamborghini

The Ashes 2010-11 in Australia was a memorable one for the English cricket team, where they defeated Australia by 3-1. England won the 2nd test of the series by an innings and 71 runs in Adelaide. Kevin Pietersen won the Man of the Match award in that game for scoring a double century.

After the match, Pietersen attended an event of Lamborghini a couple of days later. The arrangements were done by Shane Warne, who was the brand ambassador of the car brand. Pietersen was given a brand Gallardo LP560-4, worth A$475,000 (in 2010) to drive. He also praised Warne for organizing the event.

“This is Warnie’s patch”, said KP discreetly as quoted by the Guardian.

“And when I’m in town he looks after me. Just the same as Sachin [Tendulkar] does in Mumbai or [Sourav] Ganguly in Kolkota”.

However, the event did not go as planned for the stylish English batter, and he got a bit carried away while driving. On the outskirts of Melbourne, he was driving at 121kph. Pietersen was fined A$239 and his three points were docked for the same.