KKR coaching staff 2022: Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders support staff for IPL 2022

KKR coaching staff 2022: The SportsRush brings you the details of the coaching staff of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the season. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made a new squad for the IPL 2022. They last won the title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, and they are searching for their third.

Ahead of the IPL auction, they retained four of their top players. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine are their icon players, whereas Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer were also retained.

To see KKR’s full squad click here.

Kolkata Knight Riders went all in to get a new captain for IPL 2022. They wanted Shreyas Iyer, and they got him as well. Shreyas Iyer will strengthen the middle-order of the side, whereas he is already announced as the official captain.

Venkatesh Iyer will open the innings for the KKR, but his partner is yet to be seen. Sunil Narine and Andre Russel are retained as all-rounders, and they have some options now. Mohammad Nabi has been bought at a cut-price, whereas Chamika Karunaratne is yet another interesting choice.

In the pace bowling department, Pat Cummins has been bought back by the Knights. Tim Southee is an overseas bowling backup. The team lacks in the Indian bowling set-up. Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi are the only known names, and this can be a thing of worry for the Knights. Varun Chakravarthy has been retained by the side as a spinner.

KKR coaching staff 2022

Brendon McCullum is the head coach of the side, whereas Abhishek Nayak is the assistant coach. KKR have brought in Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach of the side. David Hussey will continue as the mentor.

Head Coach: Brendon McCullum

Assistant Coach: Abhishek Nayar

Bowling Coach: Bharat Arun

Mentor: David Hussey

Assistant Bowling Coach: Omkar Salvi

Fielding Coach: James Foster

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Chris Donaldson

Head Physiotherapist: Kamlesh Jain

Performance Analyst: AR Srikkanth

Team Manager: Wayne Bentley