KKR highest run chase in IPL: List of KKR highest innings totals in second innings in IPL history

KKR highest run chase in IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders are in search of their highest-ever run chase in the Indian Premier League right now.

Kolkata Knight Riders have conceded the highest IPL 2022 innings total in the 19th match of the tournament against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium this afternoon.

Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer’s decision of opting to bowl first after winning the toss resulted in Capitals posting their fourth highest innings total in the history of the IPL.

Chasing a 215-run target in their fifth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, KKR will have to register their highest-ever chase if they are to win this match.

In the first innings, Kolkata suffered on the back of their best bowlers leaking a lot of runs. All-rounder Sunil Narine, who picked the wickets of Lalit Yadav (1) and Rovman Powell (8), was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-21-2. Narine’s fellow West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell also picked disciplined figures of 2-0-16-1.

That being said, the likes Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy picking combined bowling figures of 14-0-167-1 worked against Knight Riders on Sunday.

KKR highest run chase in IPL

Kolkata’s highest successful run chase had come against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru three years ago. Chasing a 206-run target, Kolkata had sealed the chase with five balls to spare on the back of smashing as many as seven sixes in his 13-ball 48*.

Any asking rate is child’s play for Andre Russell . What a victory ! #RCBvsKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2019

Before Russell’s maniac innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Knight Riders’ highest run chase had come during IPL 2014 final at the same venue. Chasing a 200-run target, KKR had staged a victory after Piyush Chawla’s famous six and four had followed Manish Pandey’s 94 (50).

