KKR Playing 11 2022: KKR first match Playing 11 vs CSK

KKR Playing 11 2022: The SportsRush brings you the expected playing of Kolkata Knight Riders for their opening IPL 2022 game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the season. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made a new squad for the IPL 2022. They last won the title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, and they are searching for their third.

Ahead of the IPL auction, they retained four of their top players. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine are their icon players, whereas Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer were also retained.

To see KKR’s full squad click here.

KKR Playing 11 2022

Venkatesh Iyer will open the innings for the KKR, but his partner is yet to be seen. Ajinkya Rahane looks the certain option to open with Iyer as Aaron Finch will not be available for this game. The middle-order looks settled with the likes of Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane.

The wicket-keeper slot will be decided between Sheldon Jackson and Sam Billings. Sam Billings has been an excellent T20 player in the recent past, but he will certainly burn an overseas spot. If KKR tries to go with Sheldon Jackson, they have an option of adding Mohammad Nabi in their ranks.

Andre Russel and Sunil Narine are certain starters, and they form the core of the KKR. However, fitness has been a major worry for both of them. The form of Sunil Narine and Andre Russel with both bat and the ball will impact the performance of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR Practice Match I – Second Innings – Team Purple chasing 205 https://t.co/2ZmZA8tWac — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 23, 2022

Pat Cummins is unavailable for this game, Tim Southee is set to lead the pace battery of the side. Shivam Mavi and Umesh Yadav are expected to partner Southee. Mavi has been bought for a hefty price in the auction, whereas Umesh Yadav’s experience will also be a key.

Varun Chakravarthy has been retained by the side as a spinner, and he has been absolutely brilliant for the side. He will definitely start the game.

KKR Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

**If Andre Russel is fit enough to bowl four overs, KKR can slot in any specialist batter instead of Umesh Yadav.