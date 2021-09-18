KKR team 2021 players list: How many changes have Kolkata Knight Riders made to their squad for IPL 2021?

KKR team 2021 players list: Kolkata Knight Riders have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for IPL 2021 Phase 2.

Kolkata Knight Riders had started their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign on a winning note by successfully defending 187 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

Not able to build on a winning momentum, Eoin Morgan and his men lost four matches in a row after their first win to end up in the lower half of the points table at the halfway mark of the tournament.

Currently at the seventh position with just two victories in seven matches so far, Knight Riders would be desperate to start on a winning note yet again as the same is the need of the hour for them at this point in time.

Despite Kolkata managing to survive a large number of changes happening to their squad for the second phase of IPL 2021, they still have lost the services of Australia spearhead Pat Cummins, their highest wicket-taker this season.

Cummins has been replaced by New Zealand seamer Tim Southee who will be returning to the IPL after a couple of years. Southee, 32, has picked 28 wickets in 40 IPL matches across seven seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

KKR team 2021 players list

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh (injured), Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Last 5 matches – L W L L L

Next match – September 20, vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Nitish Rana (201)

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Pat Cummins (9)