RCB squad IPL 2021 Phase 2: How many changes have Royal Challengers Bangalore made to their squad for IPL 2021?

RCB squad IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore have had to make the maximum number of changes to their squad for IPL 2021 Phase 2.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Royal Challengers Bangalore have had to do a lot of hard work before the second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League.

In addition to just finding replacements, Royal Challengers also had to find replacements for their replacement players (in first phase of IPL 2021). National call-ups, personal reasons and an injury resulted in Bangalore needing to add five new players (four overseas and one Indian) to their squad for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Therefore, RCB have included players such as Singapore batsman Tim David, Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, England fast bowler George Garton and Bengal pacer Akash Deep for New Zealand’s Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeljein, Australia’s Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams and India’s Washington Sundar.

Our stars from Sri Lanka have arrived! ⭐️⭐️ Welcome to 🇦🇪, Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera! 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/YHHqf0Ln1w — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 15, 2021

Under captain Virat Kohli, RCB are at the third position on the points table winning five and losing two out of the seven matches that they’ve played this season. In which is easier said than done especially after a four-month break, Kohli and his men would be keen to put on display a similar performance in the rest of the tournament.

RCB squad IPL 2021

Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Wanidu Hasaranga, AB de Villiers (wk), Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Suyash Prabhudesai, KS Bharat, Akash Deep.

Last 5 matches – L W L W W

Next match – September 20, vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Glenn Maxwell (223)

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Harshal Patel (17)