KKR vs GT DY Patil pitch report: DY Patil Stadium pitch report for Kolkata vs Gujarat 2022 IPL match

KKR vs GT DY Patil pitch report: The venue will host its thirteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the marquee league.

The 35th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium in Mumbai.

GT, with five wins off six matches in the league, are placed atop the points table with different players stepping up and delivering scintillating performances to take their side over the line so far.

Despite off to an excellent start to the season, KKR, on the other hand, have sidestepped the winning track in the previous few matches, including an agonising 7-run loss in the last Over thriller against Rajasthan Royals (RR) the previous Monday. With 3 wins across 7 games, they are presently placed at the 7th spot in the points table.

While GT would play their third match at the DY Patil Stadium, KKR would play their second at the venue tomorrow.

KKR vs GT DY Patil pitch report

As has been the case in the previous few matches at this venue, the groundsman had again left plenty of grass on the hard, dry pitch at this venue the previous match as well.

Resultantly, the pacers again managed to get the assistance with the hard, new ball during the initial few Overs. Mukesh Choudhary had got rid of Mumbai Indians’ top-3 batter within the first three Overs of the Powerplay itself the other day during the CSK versus MI match at this venue.

Having said that, with the matches now taking place on the used, red soil pitches, the wear and tear has also brought the spinners into play, who would continue to take advantage of the slowness of the wicket to good effect. Even the pacers have deployed the use of variations in the form of slower-ones and the cutters especially during the latter half of the innings.

But, with the dew having a role to play as well, the batters have the added advantage due to obvious reasons.

Thus, one can expect score in the vicinity of the 170-run mark, to be posted by the team batting first.