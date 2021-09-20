KKR vs RCB Man of the Match today: Who was awarded the Man of the Match in Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers IPL 2021 match?

KKR vs RCB Man of the Match: The spinner from Kolkata Knight Riders was awarded with the Man of the Match award tonight.

During the 31st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by wickets to register their third victory of the season.

Chasing a paltry 93-run target, a new opening pair comprising of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer put together an 82-run opening stand which didn’t provide any chance to Royal Challengers’ bowlers in a quintessential one-sided clash at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

While Gill top-scored for Kolkata with his 48 (34) comprising of six fours and a six, Iyer impressed one and all on his IPL debut scoring 41* (27) with the help of seven fours and a six. Both Gill and Iyer scoring at a strike rate of 141.17 and 151.85 respectively witnessed KKR sealing the chase in 10 overs.

KKR vs RCB Man of the Match IPL 2021

Earlier, Bangalore had been bundled out for 92/10 in 19 overs after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field. An innings which lacked momentum throughout its tenure, RCB’s batsmen never really found ways of scoring runs against a disciplined bowling performance from KKR’s bowlers.

Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who had opened the bowling for his team tonight, created most impact by dismissing Glenn Maxwell (10), Hasaranga (0) and Sachin Baby (7) in his spell which read 4-0-13-3.

All-rounder Andre Russell, who had picked the priced wicket of veteran RCB batsman AB de Villiers (0), was the pick of the bowlers for his team with bowling figures of 3-0-9-3.

“When I have the ball in my hand, I try to assess the pitch. It was flat, credit to the bowlers for bowling well in the PP. I like to set it up for the bowlers who come on after me. There wasn’t much spin on offer, so I had to keep my line on the stumps only,” Chakravarthy told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.