KKR vs RR memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on KKR beating RR by a massive margin in IPL 2021

KKR vs RR memes: Eoin Morgan and his men put on display an all-round formidable performance at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the 54th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 85 in 16.1 overs to register an outstanding 86-run victory and move a step closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

Chasing a daunting 172-run target on a comparatively slower surface, Rajasthan looked out of sorts from the word go. From the time opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) unsuccessfully attempted a slog off Shakib Al Hasan on the first ball of the innings, Royals’ innings was all over the place.

Jaiswal, who was bowled in the first over itself whilst trying to reverse-sweep Shakib, was followed by captain Sanju Samson (1) and Liam Livingstone (6) joining him back to the pavilion in quick succession.

Playing his first match of the UAE leg, Anuj Rawat (0) lasted only a delivery as a quick Lockie Ferguson delivery seemed to be too good for him.

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia did show some resistance with his 44 (36) but it was both too late and too less as far as the larger picture was concerned. RR’s loss also means an end to the season for Punjab Kings.

With bowling figures of 3.1-0-21-4, KKR pacer Shivam Mavi was the pick of their bowlers. Lockie Ferguson, who had replaced Tim Southee for this match, also picked impressive figures of 4-0-18-3. Earlier, Knight Riders had scored 171/4 in 20 overs on the back of a 79-run opening partnership between Shubman Gill (56) and Venkatesh Iyer (38).

KKR vs RR memes

is the the first instance of a shivam dismissing a shivam in cricket history? #KKRvRR #IPL2021 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 7, 2021

Mumbai Indians fans to Liam Livingstone#KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/P7QT7vgLsC — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) October 7, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.