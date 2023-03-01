KL Rahul dropped: KL Rahul funniest memes and hilarious Twitter reactions as Shubman Gill plays IND vs AUS 3rd Test

India batter KL Rahul has finally been dropped after a lean patch in Test cricket. Rahul, who averages a pitiful 12.50 in his last 10 Test innings, was facing severe criticism across social media platforms for having transformed into a “walking wicket” lately.

It is worth a mention that Rahul hasn’t been dropped for the first time from the Test team. Since making his comeback after a couple of years during India’s tour of England 2021, the right-handed batter’s 636 runs across 21 innings came at an average of 30.28.

Rohit Sharma, India captain and Rahul’s opening partner, made the announcement public at the toss on Wednesday. Not that fans are rejoicing because of someone losing his place from the Indian XI but they are at ease with a deserving cricketer getting his due. As a result, one can already find numerous hilarious memes across social media platform Twitter.

A large majority of tweets are around former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad – a vocal and unapologetic critic of Rahul in spite of also belonging to Karnataka. Prasad, in fact, also engaged in a verbal spat with former India batter Aakash Chopra due to difference of opinion regarding Rahul’s spot in the Indian team.

Batter Shubman Gill, who had scored a maiden Test century in his penultimate Test, has replaced Rahul in the ongoing third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test at the Holkar Stadium. Gill is among the two changes made to a winning combination by the home team.

Playing a home Test after 15 months, Gill will be looking to create an immediate and significant impact in his first-ever Indore Test. In his first-ever international match at this venue earlier this year, Gill had scored his fourth ODI century against New Zealand in a winning effort.

Funniest memes and hilarious Twitter reactions as KL Rahul dropped for IND vs AUS 3rd Test

With the last match of the Indian domestic season having also begun today, Rahul will have to wait before returning to first-class cricket in order to regain form.