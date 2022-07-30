KL Rahul injury Update: KL Rahul news today what happened to KL Rahul

KL Rahul injury Update: The Karnataka wicket-keeper batter is set to miss his 7th series for the Indian Cricket team this year.

The BCCI, on Saturday evening announced a 15-member squad for the three match away ODI series against Zimbabwe, slated to begin from August 18 as the team’s next international assignment post the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan, under whose captaincy India recently won the ODI series against the West Indies 3-0, has yet again been assigned as the one to lead the side, with the all-format skipper Rohit Sharma being rested for yet another ODI series.

Against all the expectations and unconfirmed news, former skipper Virat Kohli has not been picked for yet another overseas tour, having missed the ongoing tour of West Indies as well.

Also, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul, who was ruled out on the eleventh hour from the ongoing T20I series versus the Windies due to COVID-19, has failed to make the cut for the Zimbabwe tour as well.

KL Rahul injury Update

As per the news agency PTI, KL Rahul was supposed to travel for the Zimbabwe series, but a resurfaced hamstring injury had left no other option for the BCCI, but to rule him out from the same.

It is worth of a mention that this is the very hamstring injury which the 30-year-old had picked up ahead of the home T20I series against West Indies in February this year.

Breaking News: KL Rahul is injured once again and hence not picked for Zimbabwe tour.#India#CricketTwitter — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) July 30, 2022

Rahul had, post IPL 2022, suffered a groin injury which had forced him to undergo a surgery for sports hernia in Germany, which went successful last month.

He then began with his training at the NCA in Bengaluru a few days ago, and was set to mark his return back to the T20I squad against the Windies, only for him to test positive for COVID-19 and now a resurfaced hamstring injury.

It now remains to be seen if he is fit enough to play the Asia Cup 2022, slated to begin within a week post India’s tour of Zimbabwe.