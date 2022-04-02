Fastest half century in IPL: Fastest 50 in cricket history list

Fastest half century in IPL: The batter from Rajasthan Royals was in touching distance of scoring one of the fastest IPL half-centuries today.

During the ninth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Navi Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer provided early signs of playing a record-breaking innings but it wasn’t to be after he was dismissed in the penultimate over.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 15th over, Hetmyer instantly took over from opening batter Jos Buttler (100) to race his way to 35 (14) with the help of three fours and sixes each. Hetmyer’s strike rate of 250 emerged as a powering force in a 24-ball 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside Buttler.

With Buttler slowing down towards the business end of the innings, Hetmyer’s blazing knock played a vital role in propelling Royals to 193/8 in 20 overs.

Having faced only three deliveries, Hetmyer assaulted his national captain Kieron Pollard to hit two sixes and as many fours in the 17th over to leave the experienced campaigner short of options. In the following over, Hetmyer hit a six and four off Tymal Mills to further entertain the spectators.

Having scored 35 (13), Hetmyer had missed the opportunity of scoring the fastest half-century in the history of the biggest T20 competition. That being said, had Hetmyer continued in the same manner, he would’ve surely brought up one of the fastest IPL half-centuries at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

Playing for his third franchise in Rajasthan, Hetmyer’s first two outing have witnessed him scoring 67 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 248.14.

Fastest half century in IPL

