India squad for Zimbabwe tour: India vs Zimbabwe 2022 ODI series squad player list

India squad for Zimbabwe tour: Team India will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series post the five match T20I series versus the Windies.

After registering a clean sweep against the West Indies in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan has been retained as team India captain for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe as well.

The BCCI, on Saturday announced a 15-member team India squad for the three-match ODI series versus Zimbabwe, the team’s next international assignment post the ongoing limited Overs tour of the West Indies, slated to commence from August 18.

Against all the expectations and anticipation, former team India skipper Virat Kohli has not been included in the squad yet again, after he was rested for the ongoing tour of the Windies as well.

Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20I series against the Windies after returning with a positive COVID-19 test result, has also not been included in the fifteen. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are the two wicket-keeping options that the BCCI has gone ahead with.

Breaking News: KL Rahul is injured once again and hence not picked for Zimbabwe tour.#India#CricketTwitter — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) July 30, 2022

India squad for Zimbabwe tour

Rahul Tripathi, who had earned a maiden call-up during the T20I series against Ireland last month, has now earned a maiden ODI call-up for the Zimbabwe tour.

Also, all-rounders Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar have returned back to the set-up after recovering from their respective injuries. Alongside Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are the other two spinner options in the squad.

Amongst the exclusions apart from Rahul and Kohli, all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar too have perhaps been rested from the tour.

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 ODI series squad player list

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.