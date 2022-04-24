KL Rahul IPL stats at Wankhede Stadium: Which is KL Rahul’s best IPL season?

KL Rahul IPL stats at Wankhede Stadium: Lucknow Super Giants’ captain has batted well against Mumbai Indians in the past.

Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Mumbai Indians at the league game of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Lucknow defeated Mumbai Indians in the last game, and they would want to continue their form.

KL Rahul smashed a brilliant century in the last game against Mumbai Indians, and he possesses a brilliant record against them. In the last eight games against Mumbai, Rahul has smashed four half-centuries and two centuries. In this season, Rahul has scored 265 runs at an average of 44.16, where his S/R has been 141.71.

KL Rahul IPL stats at Wankhede Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul loves batting against Mumbai Indians, and he also enjoys batting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rahul has played 9 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium, where he has scored 399 runs at a brilliant average of 49.87, courtesy of 1 century and 3 half-centuries.

KL Rahul’s strike-rate at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is 145.09. The stats clearly prove that KL Rahul loves batting at the Wankhede Stadium and the pitch will certainly suit his kind of batting. Rahul scored his only IPL century at the Wankhede Stadium in 2019, where he smashed 100* runs in just 64 balls.

Which is KL Rahul’s best IPL season?

KL Rahul is one of the most consistent batters in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has scored 3538 IPL runs at an average of 47.17, courtesy of 3 centuries and 28 half-centuries. Rahul’s IPL strike-rate has been 136.76. Rahul has breached the record of 600+ runs in an IPL season three times in his career.

In terms of numbers, IPL 2020 was the best one for KL Rahul. Rahul scored 670 runs at an average of 55.83, courtesy of one century and five half-centuries. Rahul won the Orange Cap in IPL 2020, but he was criticized for his slow strike rate throughout the tournament.

In terms of impact, IPL 2018 is called the best one for KL Rahul. He scored 659 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 54.91, courtesy of 6 half-centuries. Rahul had a strike-rate of 158.41 that season, and he was at his very best.