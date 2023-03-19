Kohli last 10 ODI innings: Virat Kohli last 10 innings in ODI cricket full list

Former India captain Virat Kohli appeared to be the most assured of all the Indian batters during the recently concluded second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. A match which required a maximum of 37 overs to witness a result consisted of a batting collapse on the part of the Indian batters as they failed to counter the seam and swing of Australian bowlers.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over of the match, Kohli was the sixth Indian batter to be dismissed after scoring 31 (35) with the help of four fours.

It was on the third delivery that he faced that Kohli hit Australia all-rounder Cameron Green (0/20) for a boundary through the off-side. In the next over, Kohli hit two glorious boundaries off Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc in the middle of him testing the Indian batters.

With captain Rohit Sharma (13), batter Suryakumar Yadav (0), wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul (9) and vice-captain Hardik Pandya (1) getting out within the first powerplay, Kohli was looking good under testing conditions before getting hit on the pad by a Nathan Ellis delivery.

Expected to do better especially after considering the number of overs which were left in the match at the time of his dismissal, Kohli would himself be lamenting after missing what was a ordinarily straight delivery. Having got his eye in during a time when his peers were mostly dismissed for single-digit scores, Kohli missed an opportunity of scoring his 76th international century earlier in the day.

Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings

Kohli, 34, has scored 491 runs at an average of 54.55 and a strike rate of 124.93 with the help of three centuries in his last 10 ODI innings.

Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings full list