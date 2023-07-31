Test Session Time Today At The Oval: What Time Are Lunch And Tea In 5th Ashes Test?

As has been the case throughout the series, the last day of Ashes 2023 is also creating space for an archetype cliffhanger finish on the fifth day of a Test match. Another commonality between this day and multiple other days of the series is that Test session timings have been altered to both make up for the lost overs on the previous day and a delayed start today.

While many would believe that England have gained substantial advantage by picking three Australian wickets on Monday morning, one certainly can’t rule the visitors out of the contest at this point in time. What seems to be clear is that the match wouldn’t end in a draw.

Having said that, a third result could also come into contention especially if weather gods play spoilsport at The Oval in the second and third sessions.

Ashes 2023’s tendency to produce such riveting days of Test cricket day in and day out is a primary reason why it will be remembered for a long time in the future. The fact that millions of fans are discussing the happenings of this match across the globe on a working day knowing that Australia have already retained the urn speaks highly of the fandom this series has been able to generate.

Test Session Time Today At The Oval

It is to be noted that a total of 98 overs are to be bowled on Day 5 to cover up for the loss of overs on Sunday. Both the lunch and tea breaks, however, will remain of the same duration, i.e., 40 and 20 minutes respectively.

As per the local time, the third session is scheduled to culminate at 06:40 PM. Hence, the last hour will begin at 05:40 PM or 83 overs (whichever is later) because a minimum of 15 overs are to be bowled in the last 60 minutes of a Test (can be extended to complete the overs).

First Session – 11:10 AM to 01:25 PM

Lunch Break – 01:25 PM to 02:05 PM

Second Session – 02:05 PM to 04:20 PM

Tea Break – 04:20 PM to 04:40 PM

Third Session – 04:40 PM to 06:40 PM

As far as the Indian fans are concerned, they will have to make changes accordingly as per the below mentioned timings because of a different time zone.

First Session – 03:40 PM to 05:55 PM

Lunch Break – 05:55 PM to 06:35 PM

Second Session – 06:35 PM to 08:50 PM

Tea Break – 08:50 PM to 09:10 PM

Third Session – 09:10 PM to 11:10 PM

Australian fans, on the contrary, will have to stay awake all the way till early morning for the last time in the series. Their optimism would be hoping that their team seals a record-breaking 384-run chase without the contest needing to go into the last hour.