“Kuldeep Yadav is fantastic, I love watching Kuldeep bowl”: When Shane Warne backed Kuldeep Yadav to play over R Ashwin in 2020-21 Australia vs India tests

The 2020-21 Australia vs India series was an iconic one, and Shane Warne wanted India to play Kuldeep Yadav over R Ashwin in it.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Shane Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne backed Kuldeep Yadav to play over R Ashwin

Ahead of the historic 2020-21 Australia vs India test series, the Indian team was trying to find their suitable eleve. The first test was a pink-ball test, and the Indian team was thinking of playing all the pacers. Although, Shane Warne advised them to pick Kuldeep Yadav over R Ashwin as the spinner. When India played the last test in Australia, Kuldeep scalped a fifer in Sydney. Warne said that Kuldeep will be a better spinner with the pink-ball.

“I don’t think that 4 pace attack will work, I think you need that variety in you attack. I would say Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav is fantastic. I love watching Kuldeep bowl,” Warne said.

“The Australia conditions suits Kuldeep Yadav more than Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has really struggled in Australia and have not done well here. Kuldeep Yadav has done really well.”

“In case (injured) Jadeja is out, I will play Kuldeep Yadav. I will have three quicks and a spinner. I will definitely pick Kuldeep ahead of Ashwin”

4️⃣/5️⃣5️⃣ (this Test) R Ashwin has taken three or more wickets in each of his last four innings in Australia 👌 How good was he on Friday? pic.twitter.com/pasV7h8D7j — ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2020

Although, Ashwin bowled really well in the series, whereas Kuldeep Yadav didn’t got a single game to play. India won the series by the iconic win at the Gabba.