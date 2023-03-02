LAH vs QUE pitch report today PSL match: Gaddafi Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

The 18th League match of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This track in Lahore has been a blockbuster for batting, and this match can be an interesting one as well on this ground.

Lahore Qalandars are flying high in the tournament, and they would want to take advantage of their home conditions in this match. The bowling trio of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf is flying high in the tournament. Fakhar Zaman has been in brilliant form with the bat.

Quetta Gladiators have struggled in the tournament, and they will be without England’s batter Jason Roy in this match. Martin Guptill and Will Smeed will have to take charge of the batting department. The rest of the matches are almost do-or-die for the side.

LAH vs QUE pitch report today PSL match

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has hosted a couple of PSL 2023 games so far, and it has been a batting beauty, and the same can be expected in this match as well. This is a flat track with an even amount of bounce which makes the job of the batters a lot easier.

In the last match, the ball did turn in the 2nd innings, and it was a good thing for the bowlers. The boundaries are very short here, and it will be very easy for the batters to clear the fence. With a faster outfield, the batters will get a proper reward for their stroke playing here in Lahore.

The teams batting first have crossed the mark of 200 runs in both matches so far, and the average 1st innings T20 score here has been 176 runs, so anything below 180 runs will be a below-par score. Considering the results of this PSL season.both teams may opt to bat.