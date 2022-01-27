“Langer’s influence on the game has extended beyond his playing career”: Justin Langer inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Justin Langer has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame due to his incredible contribution.

Cricket Australia have inducted Justin Langer into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Just about a few months ago, Justin Langer’s position was under scrutiny. Australia lost to India at home, whereas they also lost on the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. However, winning the T20 Cup raised Langer’s stocks, whereas this Ashes’ win will again boost him up. Justin Langer joined the broken Australian team after the infamous Sand Paper gate incident.

After his successful stint with Perth Scorchers and Western Australia, he replaced Darren Lehmann as the Australian head coach after the sandpaper gate, and he now has retained the Ashes two times.

Justin Langer inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Justin Langer played just eight ODIs for Australia, but he is a veteran of 105 test games. He has scored 7696 test runs at 44.75, with the help of 23 centuries and 30 half-centuries. CA CEO Nick Hockley and ACA CEO Todd Greenberg have hailed the impact of Justin Langer in Australian cricket.

“Justin has had a tremendous impact on Australian cricket, both at the top of the order alongside Matthew Hayden, as a coach of Western Australia and more recently as Head Coach of the Australian men’s team,” Nick Hockley said.

“Justin’s record as a player speaks for itself … and his influence on the game has extended beyond his playing career, right through to the national team set-up which has convincingly held the Ashes on the back of winning the T20 World Cup for the first time,” Todd Greenberg said.

The 58th inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame! Congratulations, Justin Langer 👏 #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/w8BroIBw3M — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 27, 2022

Apart from Langer, Raelee Thompson has also been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Thompson is the oldest player (male or female) to take a maiden five-wicket haul in Test matches at 39 years and 175 days of age. Thompson took 57 Test wickets at 18.24, whereas she has 24 One-Day International scalps at 18.66.