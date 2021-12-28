“I don’t want to go now surely”: Justin Langer talks about his future as Australia’s coach after Ashes 2021-22 triumph

Ashes 2021-22: Australian coach Justin Langer has talked about his future as the side’s coach after the Ashes 2021-22 win.

Australia thrashed England at the MCG in Melbourne. England’s bowlers showed some brilliant performances on the day-2 of the game, but Australia completely dominated them. England bundled out for just 68 runs in the 2nd innings, and Australia won the Test by an innings and 14 runs.

Aussie bowlers were on fire, but Scott Boland stole all the limelight. The 32-year-old pacer took six wickets in the second innings and made an incredible debut. Mitchell Starc and Cam Green combined for the rest of the four wickets in 2nd innings.

With this win, Australia have taken a 3-0 lead in the series, and the Ashes 2021-22 is officially sealed by the Australians. This is the 72nd Ashes series, Australia have won 34, whereas England have won 32.

Ashes 2021-22: Justin Langer talks about his future as Australian coach

After the game, Australian coach Justin Langer was asked about his future with the Australian team.

“I don’t want to go now surely,” Langer said.

“We’ll worry about that later,” Langer responded after a long pause and laugh.

“But we’ll be enjoying this at the moment because I’m still pinching myself.”

BOWLED HIM. Australia win the MCG Test by an innings and retain the Ashes! pic.twitter.com/up7pouNP1X — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2021

Nick Hockley, CA chief denied guaranteeing the long-term future of Justin Langer. Just about a few months ago, Langer was under scrutiny. Australia lost to India at home, whereas they also lost on the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. However, winning the T20 Cup raised Langer’s stocks, whereas this Ashes’ win will again boost him up.

“If you had asked me six months ago I would have thought (you are crazy),” Langer told Fox Cricket.

”It’s been amazing, it’s been amazing the way the guys have gone about their business. Not just the players but everyone involved with the team. It really is. I’ve been in this business for a long time, I know I keep saying that, but it’s like a dream.”

Justin Langer also agreed that winning Ashes in such a dominating fashion will be a highlight under his regime as the coach.

“I think so, we had a tough winter and there was a lot of people writing of the team, and people in the team, but just to see the way the guys won the World Cup and then to now be three-nil in the Ashes, at the MCG, I’m really so proud of everyone involved.”