Lanka Premier league 2021: Full squad of all teams and player list of LPL 2021

Lanka Premier league 2021: Full squad of all teams and the entire players list for the second edition of the Lanka Premier league 2021.

The second season of the Lanka Premier league is in all readiness to commence from December 5 (Sunday) with the opening encounter between the defending champions Jaffna Kings (renamed) and the Galle Gladiators, at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Six teams would fight for the silverware across 19 days of intense Cricketing action with a total of 20 matches to be played in totality.

While the league phases of the tournament (first 20 matches) will the played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the 4 playoff games would take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota. A reserve day has also been allocated this year for the final, on December 24.

It is worth of a mention that the upcoming season will be played in a different format unlike the one followed last year wherein 4 teams (out of 5) had an equal chance to lift the silverware. The league will follow the Indian Premier League (IPL) template with the introduction of the Qualifiers and Eliminator.

Photoshoots are always fun, especially when it involves your entire gang! Here are some “behind the scenes” clicks of the Galle Gladiators. Be sure to comment and share! @danushka_70 @KusalMendis13 @BhanukaRajapak3 @GalleGladiators #එක්වජයගමු #ஒன்றாகவென்றிடுவோம் #EkwaJayagamu pic.twitter.com/mGzAURc8O7 — LPL – Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 4, 2021

The playoffs will see the top-two teams in the points table face off in Qualifier 1, while the teams placed third and fourth will face each other in the Eliminator, and the loser of Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against the winner of Qualifier 1.

The squads of each of the five teams- Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, Dambulla Giants, Kandy Warriors and Colombo Stars have been finalized in the players’ draft.

A total of 600 players – 300 overseas and 300 Sri Lankan players – featured in the ‘Player Draft,’ which was organized virtually with the participation of five franchise owners and the SLC officials.

The Overseas players were drafted in several categories namely- Icon Overseas (USD 60,000), Diamond Overseas (USD 50,000), Gold Overseas A (USD 40,000), Gold Overseas B (USD 25,000), Gold Overseas B (USD 25,000) and Classic Overseas (USD 15,000).

The Sri Lankan players were placed in draft categories of ‘Local and Overseas Icon Player’, ‘Local and Overseas Diamond Player’, ‘Local and Overseas Gold Player’, and ‘Local and Overseas Classic Player’. Focusing on young Sri Lankan cricketers, there was also the ‘Local Emerging’ and ‘Supplementary Local’ draft rounds.

Let’s have a look at the final squads of all teams:

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, Angelo Jayasinghe, Mohammad Amir, Sarfraz Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anwar Ali, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ashan Daniel, Mohommed Shamaaz, Nuwan Thushara, Samit Patel, Suminda Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Kevin Koththigoda, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Hafeez, Angelo Jayasinghe, Sarfaraz Ahmed/Ben Dunk.

Jaffna Kings

Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Krishan Sanjula, Suranga Lakmal, Jayden Seales, Ashen Bandara, Upul Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Chanika Gunasekara, Chaturanga de Silva, Rathnaraja Thanuradan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Maheesh Theekshana, Theivendram Dinoshan, Ashan Randika, Krishan Sanjula, Avishka Fernando, Faf du Plessis.

Kandy Warriors

Ayana Siriwardena, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Perera, Cameron Delport, Ishan Jayaratne, Binura Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Udara Jayasundara, Kamindu Mendis, Shashika Dulshan, Kalhara Senaratne, Rovman Powell, Milinda Siriwardena, Ahmed Shehzad, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Irfan, Al Amin Hossain, Ahmed Shehzad.

Colombo Stars

Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Jehan Daniel, Pathum Nissanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ravi Rampaul, Ashan Priyanjan, Himesh Ratnayke, Thikshila de Silva, Shiran Fernando, Tom Banton, Angelo Mathews, Sherfane Rutherford, Kusal Perera, Naveen ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Dinesh Chandilmal.

Dambulla Giants

Chamika Edirisinghe, Janith Liyanage, Josh Little, Nuwan Pradeep, Dilshan Munaweera, Kalana Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Odean Smith, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Madushan Ravichandrakumar, Niroshan Dickwella, Sachitha Jayathilake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Sacha de Alwis, Muditha Lakshan, Imran Tahir, Dasun Shanaka, Najibullah Zadran.