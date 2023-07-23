Last Ashes Winner: What Happens If 4th England vs Australia Test Is Drawn At Old Trafford?

Weather has emerged as a blot on the landscape of what would’ve been a classical way for cricketing fans around the world to spend a Sunday. A Day 5 which had the build-up of potentially witnessing a riveting contest between England and Australia at Old Trafford has all but moved towards a draw in the absence of live action for most part of the last two days.

Barring one unsuccessful update around play beginning after the lunch break, there wasn’t even a glimmer of hope with respect to the start of play on the final day of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match. With it continuing to rain over the ground at the moment, one doesn’t see play beginning because of both rain and a wet outfield for whatever is left in the day.

Last Ashes Winner

For those who don’t know, Australia had defeated England 4-0 in the last Ashes series held down under. England, whose last Ashes series victory had come in 2015 at home, have lost twice (both in Australia) and drawn once (at home) since then.

What Happens If 4th England vs Australia Test Is Drawn At Old Trafford?

If not for an outright miracle, this match looks set to end in a draw. The development would confirm a retention of the urn for the Aussies because they are the last Ashes winners.

It is to be noted that Australia are currently leading a five-match series 2-1. Hence, a drawn fourth Test will put them in a position from where they wouldn’t be able to end on the losing side.

Having said that, one expects Pat Cummins and his men to push for a 3-1 series victory simply because they haven’t won a Test series in England since 2001. Australia, who were not able to convert a 2-1 series lead into a winning score four years ago, wouldn’t want to let go of an opportunity this time round.

England, on the other hand, will be keen to not lose the series. With them having not lost a Test series under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, an urge to maintain this streak comprises enough motivation for them to fight hard in the fifth Test at The Oval.