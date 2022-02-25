Last night PSL match results: Is Peshawar Zalmi out of PSL 2022?

Is Peshawar Zalmi out of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi failed to defend a 170-run target at the Gaddafi Stadium last night.

During Eliminator 1 of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Lahore, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets.

Chasing a 170-run target, United emerged as the victorious side after all-rounder Liam Dawson (10*) scored a four and a six at a strike rate of 500 with three deliveries remaining.

Islamabad all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (19*), who had dismissed Mohammad Haris (12) in the first innings, was at the non-striker’s end when Dawson sealed the chase.

Dawson’s English teammate Alex Hales, who had surprisingly returned to join IU after opting out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue, top-scored with his 62 (49) comprising of six fours and three sixes.

Earlier, it was Peshawar captain Wahab Riaz (4-0-52-0) who had won the toss and chose to bat. While individual half-centuries by veterans Kamran Akmal (58) and Shoaib Malik (55) put Zalmi in a competitive position, the team eventually needed more from them than batting at strike rates of 148.71 and 127.90 respectively.

Having picked wickets at different stages of the innings, United fast bowler Hasan Ali created a lot of impact with bowling figures of 4-0-30-3.

Is Peshawar Zalmi out of PSL 2022?

It is worth mentioning that Peshawar have been knocked out of PSL 2022 and that there is no way they can play the final match on Sunday.

Having finished as the third-ranked team on the points table, PZ were playing a virtual quarter-final yesterday. Had it not been for a negative NRR (Net Run Rate), Zalmi would’ve had a chance of qualifying as the second-ranked team in place of Lahore Qalandars.

– Proud of all of my team mates & management at #PeshawarZalmi, unfortunately we couldn’t win the crucial one tonight, all the best to the teams fighting for the title, simply loved every bit of cricket at #HBLPSL7 #LevelHai #Cricket #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/WONx8XcjYm — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 24, 2022

While defending champions Multan Sultans have already secured a berth in the final, winner of Eliminator 2 (Lahore vs Islamabad, virtual semi-final) will join them for the last match of this season on February 27.