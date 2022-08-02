Lauderhill Florida pitch report 4th T20: Central Broward Regional Park pitch report IND vs WI match

Lauderhill Florida pitch report 4th T20: The action for the final two T20Is between India and West Indies will take place in Florida, USA.

The ongoing India’s limited Overs tour of West Indies will culminate with the 4th and 5th T20Is between these two sides at Florida, in the United States of America.

The Central Broward Park in Lauderhill will host the 4th encounter on Saturday, August 6, with the fifth and final match of India’s tour to take place the very next day at the same venue.

The venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is till date. West Indies have managed to win three of the six T20Is they have played here, while team India had won both the T20Is they played at this venue in 2019, and lost one in the year 2016.

The last T20I at Lauderhill, Florida took place last year in December between USA and Ireland, which witnessed the latter winning the encounter by 9 runs.

Top performances from Bhuvi & SKY guide the #MenInBlue to a 7-wicket win and 2-1 lead in the 5-match T20I series 🧡 India’s Caribbean tour will end with back-to-back encounters in Florida this weekend 💥#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2fIyduLZBG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 2, 2022

Lauderhill Florida pitch report 4th T20

The average score across the 11 complete T20Is at this venue is 155.4. Overall, across the 24 T20 matches here, the average score at the Central Broward Regional Park is 157.

Teams batting first have won nine of the eleven T20Is here, which suggests that the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, and the bowlers with variations up their sleeve have a greater say than the rest. The likes of Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, and Dwayne Bravo are amongst the top-5 leading wicket-takers at this venue, who tend to vary their pace with good effect.

Also, this the same venue where team India had lost the match by one run, despite posting 244 runs on the scoreboard while chasing against West Indies in 2016.

While the pitch is likely to provide more or less equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers, one can expect a high-scoring encounter on a fresh Central Broward Regional Park pitch on Saturday.