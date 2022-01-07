“LeBron James, does that as well as anyone else”: Usman Khawaja talks about taking inspiration from LeBron James to improve his fitness

Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant ton in Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test, and he also did a popular LeBron James celebration after it.

The Australian team has dominated the English team in the Ashes 2021-22 so far. They are already 3-0 ahead in the Ashes and are aiming for a whitewash. Usman Khawaja, who is playing his first test after a gap of two years made it memorable by scoring a brilliant century. He scored his 9th test ton on the ball of Jack Leach. Khawaja was on 99 and Leach bowled an easy delivery on his legs and Khawaja whipped it towards the deep backward square to get three runs. Khawaja has been in top form in the Sheffield Shield. He has scored 326 runs this season at 81.50, where he has scored two consecutive centuries.

He was absolutely elated after the ton. After completing his century, Khawaja also did the famous “The Silencer” celebration of the Basketball legend Lebron James. Khawaja has been a fan of LeBron James, and he talked about maintaining fitness like LeBron in 2018 as well.

Usman Khawaja drew inspiration from LeBron James in 2018

Khawaja became one of Australia’s reliable batter after his brilliant performances in the UAE. He played a knock of 141 runs to earn Australia a miraculous draw against Pakistan at Dubai. Khawaja then talked about the aspect of fitness and how he took inspiration from Basketball legend LeBron James.

Khawaja brings up the ton with a flick through the leg side! And a little nod to LeBron with the celebration! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/7oisT1vAWj

“Training, playing, travelling. I don’t think people realise how much actually goes into the international schedule,” Khawaja said.

“I just wanted to make sure that I was the best version of myself. One of my favourite athletes, LeBron James, does that as well as anyone else.”

“I had a good Ashes campaign, but I just felt like it was something I needed to work on at the time. I just started chipping away at it.”

“The only thing it affects is how fast I have to run off the field.”

Usman Khawaja’s iconic LeBron James “The Silencer” celebration was a treat to fans.