LED flood light in cricket: What is the difference between LED flood light and normal flood light in cricket stadium?

LED flood light in cricket: Odisha’s Barabati Stadium was inaugurated with LED floodlights ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa.

After losing the first match in Delhi, The Indian team would want to level the series in Cuttack. Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will host the 2nd T20I between both sides. The first match was fully dominated by the Proteas, and they would want to continue.

David Miller was brilliant in the IPL, and he batted excellently in the first T20I in Delhi as well. For India, the captaincy of Rishabh Pant was criticized in the first match. Ishan Kishan batted well at the top for India, whereas the finishing of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya was brilliant as well.

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will host a T20I match after 2017, and South Africa defeated India in 2015 at the very same ground. This stadium is generally on the slower side, and there won’t be a run-scoring fest in this game as per the history of this very ground.

LED flood light in cricket

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will host the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa on 12 June 2022. Ahead of the match, Odisha’s CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 1st ever LED-based Flood Light stadium of Odisha. An event took place on 10th June 2022 where the event took place.

The floodlights, as the name suggests, are used to flood the area with light. They are generally broad-based, and they consume a lot of energy. LED-based floodlights consume very less energy and have a higher lumen per watt output than any other. This step by the Odisha government will save a lot of electricity in the state.

Ahemdabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is the World’s largest stadium in the world, and it is also a fully LED light-based stadium. The LED lights in stadiums also helps in achieving the environmental and economical goals of the stadium.