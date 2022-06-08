Seating capacity of Barabati Stadium: Barabati Stadium Cuttack boundary length for IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Seating capacity of Barabati Stadium: The SportsRush brings you the sitting capacity and boundary details of Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

India and South Africa will play the first T20I of the five-match test series at the Arn Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 9 June 2022. The rest four matches will be played in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in this series, and the players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested to manage their workload. The South African team is almost playing at their full strength.

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will host the 2nd T20I of the series, and this stadium has been a part of some milestones. Indian legend Kapil Dev took his 300th test wicket on this very ground, whereas Yuvraj Singh scored his 14th ODI century at his very venue as well.

Seating capacity of Barabati Stadium

The Barabati Stadium has a bowl-like structure, and the batters will love playing at this very track. There are different tracks in this stadium, so the size of the boundaries will depend on the track on which the game is being played.

Generally, the straight boundaries are smaller on this ground, but the long mid-wicket boundary will be a relief for the bowlers. The behind the square boundaries are easy to clear as well. So, the bowlers would want to use the mid-wicket region in order to save some runs for the team.

This is a multi-purpose stadium, and apart from cricket, this ground hosts field hockey and football games as well. In terms of the ground capacity, the Barbati Stadium can host 45,000 people. There are two ends on this stadium i.e. Mahal River End and Pavilion End.

This ground came in controversy in the very first T20I game this ground hosted, where the fans started throwing bottles on the ground in the match between India and South Africa.