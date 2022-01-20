Legends League Cricket 2022 schedule and fixtures: Full list of Legends League Cricket fixtures

Legends League Cricket 2022 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush brings you the full schedule and squad details of the competition.

The inaugural edition of the Legends Cricket League will get underway from 20 January 2022. A total of seven games will be played in the tournament across ten days. All the games will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy in Oman.

There will only be three teams participating in the tournament, namely India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. India Maharajas includes players from India, whereas the Lions have all the Asian players except India. The World Giants is a team of players outside Asia. Virender Sehwag will captain the India Maharajas, whereas Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh will also play in the team.

The Asia Lions and World Giants also have some legendary players in their ranks. Let’s have a look at the squads of all three teams.

Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari.

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan.

World Giants: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

T 4152 – CORRECTION : Legends League Cricket T20 , FINAL promo .. apologies .. and regrets for any inconvenience caused .. the error was inadvertent .. 🙏🙏🙏#legendsleaguecricket #bosslogonkagame pic.twitter.com/Zo33KqZxKU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2022

Legends League Cricket 2022 schedule

20 January 2022: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST

21 January 2022: World Giants vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST

22 January 2022: World Giants vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST

24 January 2022: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST

26 January 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants, 8 PM IST

27 January 2022: Asia Lions vs World Giants, 8 PM IST

29 January 2022: Final, 8 PM IST

All the games will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. Digitally, Sony LIV will telecast all the games in India.