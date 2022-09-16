Legends League Cricket 2022 OTT app link: Legends League Cricket streaming on which channel for free

Legends League Cricket 2022 OTT app link: The SportsRush brings you the streaming details of Legends League Cricket 2022.

The inaugural edition of the Legends Cricket League is set to start tonight and many of the legends will take part in the tournament. A total of 15 matches will be played in the tournament, and one special match will also take place ahead of the tournament.

India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings are the four teams taking part in the tournament. The tournament will be played across 5 venues i.e. Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

Legends League Cricket 2022 OTT app link

The tournament will start with a special match played between India Maharajas and World Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Looking at the star power in both ranks, there is a buzz amongst the audience to watch their legendary stars play the game.

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Legends Cricket League in India, and the matches will be broadcasted on TV and online platform. So, the users can watch the league based on their convenience.

The match will be telecasted in different languages on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 2/HD will broadcast the match in England, whereas the match will be broadcasted in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD Hindi. The match will be broadcasted in Kannada as well on Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Star Sports’ online platform Hotstar will broadcast the league digitally. However, it is not for free, and the audience will have to buy one of their premium packs to watch the match live on Hotstar. The audience can switch the languages on Hotstar as well. There will be an option to do the same.

The three plans available on Hotstar are Mobile (Rs 499/year, 720p max quality), Super (Rs 899/year, 1080p max quality) and Premium (Rs 1499/year, 4k max quality).