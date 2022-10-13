“Leggies unite”: Alana King thanks Yuzvendra Chahal for chat at WACA during India vs Western Australia warm up match

Australian leg-spinner Alana King met Yuzvendra Chahal after Western Australia defeated India at the WACA Stadium in Perth.

Team India is currently in Perth for their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022. After beating Western Australia in the first match, the Western Australian side made a brilliant comeback in the second match and defeated India by 36 runs.

KL Rahul, who missed the first match made his return in the 2nd one, and he was also the captain of the side. Virat Kohli missed the 2nd match as well, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav were also rested from the first match. This defeat can be a concerning one for the Indian team.

Western Australia scored 168/8 runs in the first innings, where Ashwin took three wickets and Harshal Patel scalped a couple. KL Rahul played an amazing knock for the Indian team, but none of the other batters could support him.

Alana King thanks Yuzvendra Chahal for chat at WACA

Australian Women’s team’s leg-spinner Alana King met Yuzvendra Chahal at the WACA stadium after Western Australia’s victory over India in the 2nd practice match. She thanked Chahal for having a chat with Chahal and called him a tactically sound bowler.

“Leggies unite. Amazing knowledge of the game and so good tactically. Thanks for the chat Yuzvendra Chahal,” Alana King tweeted.

Leggies unite 🤝🏾 😁

Amazing knowledge of the game and so good tactically. Thanks for the chat @yuzi_chahal #spintowin pic.twitter.com/1sVDbyizPb — Alana King (@alanaking95) October 13, 2022

Alana King will be leading the spin-bowling of the defending champions Perth Scorchers in the upcoming WBBL season. In the last season, King played a brilliant part in the title-winning season for the Scorchers. She scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 5.84 in WBBL 08 and that earned her a place in the Australian side as well.

King was a part of the Australian World Cup side as well who won the World Cup this season. She has scalped 31 international wickets for Australia so far in all three formats of the game. Yuzvendra Chahal will be leading India’s spin attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup.