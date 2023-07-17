Alana King Partner Name: Is Australian Spinner Married?

Australian Women’s team spinner Alana King tried several sports in her childhood but was destined to play cricket. King is slowly emerging as a match-winner for the Aussies and has come a long way in her career. She was born in 1995 in Victoria but made her name while playing for Western Australia.

Growing up, Tennis was King’s favourite sport as she first picked a racket at a tender age of five. She also played in the Tennis Victoria Pennant, which was considered Australia’s largest inter-club competition. Apart from Tennis, she also played softball and baseball during her school time.

King was also a part of the Monash University Baseball team for a while. In the end, she decided to follow in her brother’s footsteps and started playing cricket on a regular basis. King’s parents have played a huge role in shaping her career and are now reaping the rewards of the same.

Alana King Partner Name

There is no information about the relationship status of King as of now. She has been quite private about her romantic life and there haven’t been any rumours either regarding her linkup with anyone. It looks like King is currently focusing on her professional life only.

King has over 27k followers on her Instagram handle and there is no single post that gives any hint about her dating anyone. Therefore, she can be considered single on the basis of information available in the public forum.

Alana King Family Details

King was born in Australia but is of Anglo-Indian origin. Her father Leroy King and mother Sharon King are from Chennai and they migrated to Melbourne in 1988 in search of better career opportunities. Alana and her brother Mark King both carry Australian citizenship due to their birth.

Earlier this year, talking to cricket.com.au, King revealed how she used to come to Chennai several times and is still connected to her Indian roots. She also revealed her love for Indian food.

“I’ve got Indian roots and I love having those roots. Just everything about India, I love the culture and the food especially.”

Alana’s brother, Mark, also used to play cricket in the local leagues in Australia. He was the one who advised her sister to bowl leg-spin by watching her during training.