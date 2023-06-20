List Of Batters Who Batted On All Days Of A Test Match

Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja has become the 13th batter to bat on all five days of a Test match. Khawaja achieved the feat during the ongoing first Ashes 2023 Test against England in Birmingham. Having scored a century and a half-century in a potentially match-winning performance, Khawaja missed out on becoming the 15th cricketer to score two centuries in a Test match twice.

Khawaja, who had become the 17th Australian batter to score two hundreds in the same Test at the time of his Test comeback against the same opposition last year, would’ve become the sixth Australian cricketer to achieve the milestone twice.

Speaking of batters who got an opportunity to bat on each day of a five-day Test, the left-handed batter is only the second Australian batter after former captain Kim Hughes to enter this elite club.

Furthermore, such an incident has happened for the fourth time in an Ashes series. Although not part of the current squad, England opener Rory Burns was the last cricketer to do so in the Ashes. Co-incidentally, Burns had also batted on all the days of a Test at Edgbaston four years ago.

With the West Indian opening pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul batting on all the days of the Bulawayo Test earlier this year, 2023 has become the first year in the history of cricket to witness such an incident three times.

