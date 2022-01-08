Two centuries in a Test match: Full list of Australian cricketers with two hundreds in one Test match

Two centuries in a Test: 35-year old Usman Khawaja has become the 18th Australian batter to hit two centuries in the same Test.

During the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Sydney, Australia batter Usman Khawaja has become the 17th Australian batter to score a couple of centuries in the same Test match.

In what is the 24th such instance among Australian batters, the likes of David Warner (3), Ricky Ponting (3), Matthew Hayden (2), Allan Border (2) and Greg Chappell (2) have achieved the milestone on multiple occasions.

Making a Test comeback after more than two years, Khawaja couldn’t have registered a better re-inclusion into the Australian XI. Khawaja, who had hoped to score a century upon his Test comeback, has scored back-to-back hundreds to enter an elite list of Australian batters.

A century each innings for Khawaja, only the 3rd time the famous old SCG has seen twin centuries in a Test #ashes 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 8, 2022

It all happened on the first delivery of the 67th over when Khawaja pushed a Dawid Malan delivery towards the leg-side to run a couple of runs and complete his 10th Test century. In what is his third Test century against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, it is also his second in as many Test innings at No. 5.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 22nd over, Khawaja ensured that England don’t run past the Australian batting lineup in the second innings to chase an achievable target. The 35-year old batter’s knock means that England will now have to chase a record chase at the SCG.

Two centuries in a Test by Australian batters