List of retained players in IPL 2023: All retained players of IPL 2023

All the Indian Premier League teams have confirmed the names of their retained cricketers ahead of the auction for the 16th season of the tournament to be held in Kochi next month. The development has also put an end to a pre-season trade window which witnessed five players and as many franchises getting affected across three trades.

The process of retaining players presents a chance for teams to rejig their squads depending on the performances of the previous season. With December’s auction process set to be a mini-auction, teams didn’t have any compulsion with respect to retaining a certain fixed number of players.

Players, who were bought for hefty amounts during IPL 2022 auction but couldn’t justify their price on the field, have mostly been released. Such a move not only gives a shot in the arm to franchises’ purses but also hands them a chance of buying back the player again in the auction for a lesser price. Speaking of purse, each team will be provided with an additional of INR 5 crore during IPL 2023 auction.

All in all, a total of 163 players (including trades) have been retained by 10 franchises. Delhi Capitals are the only team to have retained a maximum of 20 players. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have retained a minimum of 12 players ahead of the auction. Defending champions Gujarat Titans have retained a healthy number of 18 players.

All retained players of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff (trade), Akash Madhwal.

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (trade), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur (trade), Lockie Ferguson (trade), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan (trade), Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.