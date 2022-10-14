“That’s what you want the middle order to do”: Babar Azam applauds peformances of Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali after winning New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has applauded the performances of Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali in the tri-series win.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval to seal the tri-series. This was a complete performance by Pakistan, and they will be in high spirits ahead of the World Cup.

Pakistan opted to bowl first, and New Zealand lost their first wicket for just 12 runs, where Finn Allen got out. Kane Williamson was finally looking in his groove, and he scored 59 runs in 38 balls at a strike-rate of 155.26. However, the side lost regular wickets at the end, and they were restricted to 163-7.

Pakistan went off to a very slow start, and they lost the wicket of Babar Azam early. However, the middle-order of the side finally stepped up in the match. Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali took charge of the side and both of them played brilliant cameos to lead Pakistan to a comfortable win at the end.

Babar Azam applauds peformances of Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali

Pakistan captain Babar Azam applauded Pakistan’s team’s effort in winning the tri-series final against New Zealand. He said that the bowlers bowled really well in the death overs, and the batters also did their job. The Pakistan side has been over-reliant on its openers, but the middle order also did the job this time around.

“The way the team played well, all credit to them. Started well with the ball, and especially the death over were very good. Batters were great, especially the middle order who did their job,” Babar Azam said in the post-match conference.

A blistering partnership by Mohammad Nawaz (38* off 22) & Haider Ali (31 off 15) along with a final over SIX from Iftikhar Ahmed sealing the Bangla Wash T20 Tri-Series for @TheRealPCB #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/KeyJvNEjnD — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 14, 2022

Azam particularly praised the knocks of Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz in the match. At one stage, the team was struggling, but the way these two batted was outstanding. Azam insists that this is a huge confidence boost for the side going into the mega event in Australia.

“The way Nawaz and Haider are playing, outstanding. That’s what you want the middle order to do – step up. Before the big event, we have good confidence as a team and we hope to carry the momentum forward,” Babar Azam added.

Babar Aza and Mohammad Rizwan have been the driving figures of Pakistan in batting, but the team will be chuffed by the performance of their middle-order batters in this match.