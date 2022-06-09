Longest ODI career in cricket: Longest cricket career by years with start and end date

Longest ODI career in cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of the players with the longest career in international cricket.

Indian legend Mithali Raj finally announced her retirement from tall formats of the game. The career of Mithali Raj lasted more than 22 years, where Mithali achieved a lot of world-class achievements. Raj who made her debut in 1999 at an age of 16, played 232 matches in her career.

Mithali Raj made her debut against Ireland Women in an ODI game in 1999. She scored 114 runs in the game and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 258 runs with Reshma Gandhi. She is the highest overall run-scorer in the history of Women’s cricket.

Raj is the one and only women’s cricketer to score a double century in the longest format of the game. Apart from Mithali, no player in history has crossed the milestone of 7000 ODI runs. Mithali Raj has scored 7737 ODI runs at 50.56, whereas she also has 2364 T20I runs and 699 test runs under her belt.

In her personal milestones, she is the recipient of the Arjuna Award and Padma Shree, whereas he also became the first woman cricketer to win the prestigious Khel Ratna Award. Mithali Raj won 154 ODI games as captain, which is the highest for any player in Women’s cricket.

Most runs. 23 long years. The Greatest of All Time. 🐐🇮🇳 Thank you for everything, Mithali Raj. 👑💗 pic.twitter.com/NMG2YMCiY3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 8, 2022

Longest ODI career in cricket

The career of Mithali Raj lasted 22 years and 274 days, which is the longest in both men’s and women’s cricket. Sachin Tendulkar comes at the 2nd position, his career lasted 22 years and 91 days, but he played a lot more games than Mithali. Tendulkar played 463 matches in his career, where he broke almost all the batting records.

Sri Lanka’s veteran Sanath Jayasuriya’s career lasted 21 years and 184 days, and he is at 3rd place in the last. Jayasuriya made his debut in 1989, and he played his last game in 2011, where he played 445 international games. Pakistan’s Javed Miandad played 233 matches, but his career lasted 20 years and 272 days.